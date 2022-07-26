Coastline Trust Co Purchases 8,745 Shares of Virtus InfraCap U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFA)

Coastline Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Virtus InfraCap U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFA – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 106,235 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,745 shares during the quarter. Coastline Trust Co owned 0.45% of Virtus InfraCap U.S. Preferred Stock ETF worth $2,558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Virtus InfraCap U.S. Preferred Stock ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:PFFA opened at $21.72 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.99. Virtus InfraCap U.S. Preferred Stock ETF has a 52-week low of $20.76 and a 52-week high of $25.47.

