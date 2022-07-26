Coastline Trust Co Purchases 90 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Coastline Trust Co increased its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,634 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the quarter. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BLK. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in BlackRock by 28,992.4% during the 4th quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,847,273 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,847,000 after buying an additional 2,837,486 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,230,851,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,539,029 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,986,873,000 after acquiring an additional 192,641 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in BlackRock by 334.0% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 195,750 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $179,221,000 after buying an additional 150,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cantillon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in BlackRock by 124.1% during the first quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 229,279 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $175,208,000 after buying an additional 126,984 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

BLK stock opened at $636.15 on Tuesday. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $575.60 and a 52-week high of $973.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $624.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $697.58. The company has a quick ratio of 4.33, a current ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.26.

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $7.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.94 by ($0.58). The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.53 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 30.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $10.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be given a $4.88 dividend. This represents a $19.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.46%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BLK shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on BlackRock from $1,035.00 to $900.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. UBS Group decreased their target price on BlackRock from $825.00 to $718.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on BlackRock from $747.00 to $725.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on BlackRock from $902.00 to $729.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on BlackRock from $932.00 to $801.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $796.23.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

