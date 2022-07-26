Coastline Trust Co Sells 150 Shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Coastline Trust Co decreased its position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,520 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $2,451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 47.4% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 230 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Agilent Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup lowered Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $139.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Agilent Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.75.

Agilent Technologies Stock Down 0.6 %

Agilent Technologies stock opened at $124.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.12 billion, a PE ratio of 29.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.04. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $112.52 and a twelve month high of $179.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of $121.33 and a 200-day moving average of $128.47.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The medical research company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.02. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 19.35% and a return on equity of 27.42%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Agilent Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 1st. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is 20.24%.

Insider Activity at Agilent Technologies

In related news, VP Jacob Thaysen sold 5,879 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total value of $749,160.97. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 88,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,307,755.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.62, for a total value of $118,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,114,520.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Jacob Thaysen sold 5,879 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total value of $749,160.97. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 88,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,307,755.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding A? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.