Coastline Trust Co Sells 2,890 Shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Coastline Trust Co reduced its position in shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 142,689 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,890 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in Amcor were worth $1,617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Amcor by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 101,926,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,224,142,000 after acquiring an additional 774,065 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Amcor by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,702,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,819,000 after purchasing an additional 611,877 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Amcor by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,402,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,060,000 after buying an additional 810,866 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Amcor by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 19,223,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,880,000 after buying an additional 378,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polaris Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Amcor by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 13,348,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,314,000 after buying an additional 67,100 shares in the last quarter. 43.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amcor Stock Up 1.1 %

AMCR opened at $12.74 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.08. Amcor plc has a 1-year low of $10.66 and a 1-year high of $13.60. The stock has a market cap of $19.15 billion, a PE ratio of 20.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.77.

Amcor Announces Dividend

Amcor ( NYSE:AMCR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. Amcor had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 26.05%. Amcor’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Amcor plc will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 25th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.42%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMCR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised Amcor from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. CLSA initiated coverage on Amcor in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.70.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amcor news, VP Julie Marie Sorrells sold 17,283 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.55, for a total transaction of $216,901.65. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $260,199.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Julie Marie Sorrells sold 17,283 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.55, for a total value of $216,901.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $260,199.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ian Wilson sold 54,060 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.64, for a total transaction of $683,318.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 150,138 shares in the company, valued at $1,897,744.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 951,350 shares of company stock worth $12,057,859 in the last quarter. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Amcor

(Get Rating)

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

Featured Articles

