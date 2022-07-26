Coastline Trust Co Sells 290 Shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

Coastline Trust Co reduced its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,325 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 290 shares during the quarter. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers were worth $2,398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 2.1% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 28,413 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,132,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 13,004 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after buying an additional 721 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,361,000. Maltese Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,890,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,401 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,589,000 after buying an additional 3,093 shares during the period. 81.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cullen/Frost Bankers alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CFR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $161.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Compass Point raised Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $128.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Bank of America upgraded Cullen/Frost Bankers from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $144.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $162.00 price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $149.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.08.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Cullen/Frost Bankers Stock Performance

In other news, Director Chris Avery purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $131.55 per share, for a total transaction of $657,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,236,350. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 3.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CFR opened at $127.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $120.39 and a 200 day moving average of $131.94. The company has a market capitalization of $8.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.57, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.20. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.65 and a 12 month high of $147.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The bank reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.02. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 30.15%. The company had revenue of $373.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.77 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.15%.

About Cullen/Frost Bankers

(Get Rating)

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.