Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) Stock Price Up 3.7%

Shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF – Get Rating) were up 3.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $58.40 and last traded at $58.23. Approximately 10,292 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 166,241 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.15.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on KOF shares. Bradesco Corretora downgraded shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola FEMSA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.00.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Trading Up 3.0 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $56.27 and its 200-day moving average is $54.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $97.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.77.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coca-Cola FEMSA

Coca-Cola FEMSA ( NYSE:KOF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. Coca-Cola FEMSA had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 12.44%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 5,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 11,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 6,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. 4.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Coca-Cola FEMSA

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and other beverages, such as juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports and energy drinks, and plant-based drinks.

