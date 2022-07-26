Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.43-2.46 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.46.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DZ Bank cut shares of Coca-Cola from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $69.06.

Shares of KO traded up $1.53 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $63.72. The stock had a trading volume of 300,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,833,387. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Coca-Cola has a 52-week low of $52.28 and a 52-week high of $67.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $62.37 and its 200 day moving average is $62.24. The firm has a market cap of $276.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.55.

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $10.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.83 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 25.69% and a return on equity of 41.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Coca-Cola will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.95%.

In other Coca-Cola news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 143,924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.78, for a total value of $9,323,396.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 121,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,849,910.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Coca-Cola by 61.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,764,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,373,000 after buying an additional 4,095,881 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Coca-Cola by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 51,570,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,197,397,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301,902 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 39,987.8% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 396,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,605,000 after purchasing an additional 395,879 shares in the last quarter. Edgar Lomax Co. VA raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 41.5% in the 1st quarter. Edgar Lomax Co. VA now owns 1,124,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,734,000 after purchasing an additional 329,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 66.8% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 789,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,947,000 after purchasing an additional 316,191 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.51% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

