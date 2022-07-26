Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.64 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts

Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Rating) – B. Riley lifted their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Cohu in a note issued to investors on Monday, July 25th. B. Riley analyst C. Ellis now anticipates that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $0.64 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.62. B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Cohu’s current full-year earnings is $2.53 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Cohu’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.75 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.77 EPS.

COHU has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cohu in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Cohu from $46.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Cohu from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Cohu from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.50.

Cohu Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Cohu stock opened at $28.45 on Tuesday. Cohu has a 1 year low of $24.06 and a 1 year high of $39.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 4.26 and a quick ratio of 3.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.15.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $197.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.19 million. Cohu had a net margin of 18.77% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 EPS.

Institutional Trading of Cohu

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Cohu by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 65,884 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,510,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cohu in the fourth quarter valued at about $798,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Cohu by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,814 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cohu in the 4th quarter worth about $1,678,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Cohu in the 4th quarter valued at about $259,000. 88.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cohu

In other news, Director Steven J. Bilodeau sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.17, for a total transaction of $135,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 79,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,153,331.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Steven J. Bilodeau sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.17, for a total value of $135,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 79,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,153,331.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director William Bendush sold 3,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.02, for a total transaction of $98,966.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,907 shares in the company, valued at $1,090,174.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 18,652 shares of company stock worth $539,277. Insiders own 2.33% of the company’s stock.

Cohu Company Profile

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test equipment and services in China, the United States, Taiwan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally. The company supplies semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electromechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, and semiconductor automated test equipment for semiconductor and electronics manufacturers, and test subcontractors.

Further Reading

