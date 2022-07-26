Coinsbit Token Market Capitalization Tops $182,258.79 (CNB)

Coinsbit Token (CNB) traded 50.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 26th. Over the last seven days, Coinsbit Token has traded 18.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Coinsbit Token has a market cap of $182,258.79 and $3,122.00 worth of Coinsbit Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Coinsbit Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Coinsbit Token Coin Profile

Coinsbit Token (CNB) is a coin. Its launch date was October 8th, 2019. Coinsbit Token’s total supply is 1,350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,331,266,628 coins. Coinsbit Token’s official website is coinsbit.io. Coinsbit Token’s official Twitter account is @c0insbit and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Coinsbit Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Estonia, CoinsBit is a multi-cryptocurrency exchange platform. It allows users to perform crypto or/and fiat transactions by giving orders to buy and sell using the available pairs. CoinsBit does not charge fees for trading or deposit funds, only withdrawals will be charged depending on the currency in question. In addition, it provides multi-language support available 24/7. CNB Coin is a service token of the Coinsbit exchange. The token was designed with the goal of optimizing the user experience and providing access to enhanced features on the exchange. “

