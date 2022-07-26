Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Stock Holdings Lifted by Isthmus Partners LLC

Isthmus Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 126,909 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,421 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $9,624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 78.12% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Price Performance

NYSE:CL traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $77.72. The stock had a trading volume of 15,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,805,786. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.42, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.17, a P/E/G ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.51. Colgate-Palmolive has a one year low of $72.20 and a one year high of $85.61.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 296.77%. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 20th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 77.69%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on CL. TheStreet upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Atlantic Securities lowered Colgate-Palmolive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $104.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Raymond James began coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Colgate-Palmolive to $88.00 in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.93.

Insider Buying and Selling at Colgate-Palmolive

In related news, VP Philip G. Shotts sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.52, for a total transaction of $785,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 46,094 shares in the company, valued at $3,619,300.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Philip G. Shotts sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.52, for a total value of $785,200.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 46,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,619,300.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.34, for a total transaction of $3,967,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 221,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,596,818.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 79,683 shares of company stock valued at $6,297,119. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

