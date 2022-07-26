Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Acquired by Benjamin Edwards Inc.

Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 41.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,206 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,007 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CMCSA. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Comcast by 40.7% in the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 73,266 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,430,000 after buying an additional 21,211 shares during the last quarter. WC Walker & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Comcast by 1.5% in the first quarter. WC Walker & Associates Inc. now owns 50,498 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,419,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group increased its holdings in Comcast by 5.1% in the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 7,803 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its holdings in Comcast by 0.6% in the first quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 43,031 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,015,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new position in Comcast in the first quarter valued at $271,000. 83.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 8,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total transaction of $397,340.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,856.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Stock Down 0.3 %

CMCSA stock opened at $42.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.70, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $37.56 and a one year high of $61.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.78.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The cable giant reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $31.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.40 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 15.92%. Comcast’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.84%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on CMCSA. Vertical Research lowered Comcast to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Comcast in a report on Friday, July 8th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Comcast from $60.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Comcast from $62.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.22.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

