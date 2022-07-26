Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Stake Lessened by Darwin Advisors LLC

Darwin Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,167 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 5,027 shares during the period. Darwin Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $3,332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CMCSA. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 178,004,947 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $8,958,989,000 after acquiring an additional 4,198,673 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in Comcast by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 156,125,921 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $7,857,828,000 after buying an additional 12,642,202 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox increased its position in Comcast by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 84,666,165 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,261,248,000 after buying an additional 958,091 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Comcast by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 79,539,982 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,992,896,000 after buying an additional 2,575,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Comcast during the fourth quarter worth $2,507,025,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

In other Comcast news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 8,929 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total transaction of $397,340.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,856.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CMCSA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Pivotal Research lowered their target price on shares of Comcast from $62.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Benchmark lowered their price target on Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Comcast in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Barclays lowered their price target on Comcast from $56.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Vertical Research downgraded Comcast to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.22.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA traded up $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.60. The stock had a trading volume of 214,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,756,944. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $37.56 and a 52 week high of $61.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.12 billion, a PE ratio of 13.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.97.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The cable giant reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. Comcast had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 15.92%. The company had revenue of $31.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.84%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

