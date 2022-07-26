Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Acquires 8,104 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 337,417 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,104 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $81,594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMGN. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. CKW Financial Group bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

AMGN has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Amgen from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $233.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $290.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $202.00 to $208.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $243.71.

In other Amgen news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.81, for a total transaction of $3,264,435.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,027,492.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Amgen news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.81, for a total transaction of $3,264,435.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,027,492.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,375,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AMGN opened at $248.72 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $132.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.48, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $245.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $238.99. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $198.64 and a twelve month high of $258.45.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.22 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 21.75% and a return on equity of 165.95%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.70 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 17.38 EPS for the current year.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

