Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Boosts Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,324,839 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 53,848 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $69,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 14.9% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 195,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,220,000 after purchasing an additional 25,413 shares during the period. Abacus Planning Group Inc. bought a new stake in Altria Group in the first quarter valued at $227,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Altria Group by 12.9% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 58,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,044,000 after buying an additional 6,642 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Altria Group by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 510,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,175,000 after buying an additional 17,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 211,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,025,000 after purchasing an additional 15,440 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Altria Group Price Performance

NYSE:MO opened at $43.83 on Tuesday. Altria Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.00 and a fifty-two week high of $57.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.36. The stock has a market cap of $79.36 billion, a PE ratio of 26.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.61.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 2,506.92% and a net margin of 11.64%. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.21%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 219.51%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MO. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Altria Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Altria Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Altria Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

Altria Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.