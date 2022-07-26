Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Cuts Stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC cut its stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 724,569 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,761 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $75,768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Choate Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000.

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF stock opened at $93.65 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $71.21 and a 1-year high of $89.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $94.63 and a 200-day moving average of $101.26.

