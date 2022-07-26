Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $79.54 Million Position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 465,540 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,219 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 1.32% of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF worth $79,542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRF. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $62,000.

NYSEARCA:PRF opened at $153.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $153.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $162.96. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $143.82 and a fifty-two week high of $176.73.

