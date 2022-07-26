Comparing Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) & Palatin Technologies (NYSE:PTN)

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) and Palatin Technologies (NYSE:PTN – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Eli Lilly and and Palatin Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eli Lilly and $28.32 billion 11.12 $5.58 billion $6.75 49.12 Palatin Technologies $120,000.00 511.67 -$33.60 million ($0.16) -1.66

Eli Lilly and has higher revenue and earnings than Palatin Technologies. Palatin Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Eli Lilly and, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Analyst Ratings

Eli Lilly and has a beta of 0.37, meaning that its share price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Palatin Technologies has a beta of 1.1, meaning that its share price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current ratings for Eli Lilly and and Palatin Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eli Lilly and 0 3 14 0 2.82 Palatin Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Eli Lilly and presently has a consensus price target of $314.94, indicating a potential downside of 5.01%. Given Eli Lilly and’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Eli Lilly and is more favorable than Palatin Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares Eli Lilly and and Palatin Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eli Lilly and 20.90% 97.58% 16.92% Palatin Technologies -4,280.18% -95.87% -66.77%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

82.8% of Eli Lilly and shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.9% of Palatin Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of Eli Lilly and shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.9% of Palatin Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Eli Lilly and beats Palatin Technologies on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Eli Lilly and

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes. The company provides Alimta for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) and malignant pleural mesothelioma; Cyramza for metastatic gastric cancer, gastro-esophageal junction adenocarcinoma, metastatic NSCLC, metastatic colorectal cancer, and hepatocellular carcinoma; Erbitux for colorectal cancers, and various head and neck cancers; Retevmo for metastatic NSCLC, medullary thyroid cancer, and thyroid cancer; Tyvyt for relapsed or refractory classic Hodgkin's lymph and non-squamous NSCLC; and Verzenio for HR+, HER2- metastatic breast cancer, node positive, and early breast cancer. It offers Olumiant for rheumatoid arthritis; and Taltz for plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, and non-radiographic axial spondylarthritis. The company offers Cymbalta for depressive disorder, diabetic peripheral neuropathic pain, generalized anxiety disorder, fibromyalgia, and chronic musculoskeletal pain; Emgality for migraine prevention and episodic cluster headache; and Zyprexa for schizophrenia, bipolar I disorder, and bipolar maintenance. Its Bamlanivimab and etesevimab, and Bebtelovimab for COVID-19; Cialis for erectile dysfunction and benign prostatic hyperplasia; and Forteo for osteoporosis. The company has collaborations with Incyte Corporation; Boehringer Ingelheim Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; AbCellera Biologics Inc.; Junshi Biosciences; Regor Therapeutics Group; Lycia Therapeutics, Inc.; Kumquat Biosciences Inc.; Entos Pharmaceuticals Inc.; and Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. Eli Lilly and Company was founded in 1876 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana.

About Palatin Technologies

Palatin Technologies, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted receptor-specific therapeutics for the treatment of various diseases in the United States. The company's lead product is Vyleesi, a melanocortin receptor (MCr) agonist for the treatment of premenopausal women with hypoactive sexual desire disorder. It is also developing oral PL8177, a selective MC1r agonist peptide that has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel diseases. In addition, the company engages in the development of PL9643, a peptide melanocortin agonist active at multiple MCrs, including MC1r and MC5r for anti-inflammatory ocular indications, such as dry eye disease; and melanocortin peptides for diabetic retinopathy. Further, it is developing PL3994, a natriuretic peptide receptor (NPR)-A agonist and synthetic mimetic of the endogenous neuropeptide hormone atrial natriuretic peptide for cardiovascular indications; and PL5028, an NPR-A and NPR-binder to treat cardiovascular and fibrotic diseases, including reducing cardiac hypertrophy and fibrosis. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Cranbury, New Jersey.

