Comparing Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX) & ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX)

Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX – Get Rating) and ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Poseida Therapeutics and ImmunityBio’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Poseida Therapeutics alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Poseida Therapeutics $31.24 million 5.38 -$124.97 million ($2.33) -1.15 ImmunityBio $930,000.00 1,801.50 -$346.79 million N/A N/A

Poseida Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than ImmunityBio.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Poseida Therapeutics 0 0 4 0 3.00 ImmunityBio 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Poseida Therapeutics and ImmunityBio, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Poseida Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $17.67, indicating a potential upside of 559.20%. ImmunityBio has a consensus target price of $10.00, indicating a potential upside of 137.53%. Given Poseida Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Poseida Therapeutics is more favorable than ImmunityBio.

Volatility and Risk

Poseida Therapeutics has a beta of 0.56, indicating that its stock price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ImmunityBio has a beta of 2.02, indicating that its stock price is 102% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Poseida Therapeutics and ImmunityBio’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Poseida Therapeutics N/A -97.02% -53.67% ImmunityBio -45,735.72% N/A -112.52%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

41.9% of Poseida Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.7% of ImmunityBio shares are owned by institutional investors. 29.2% of Poseida Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 79.7% of ImmunityBio shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Poseida Therapeutics beats ImmunityBio on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Poseida Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Poseida Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for patients with high unmet medical needs. The company develops P-PSMA-101, an autologous chimeric antigen receptor T cell (CAR-T) product candidate that is in Phase I trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic castrate resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC). It is also developing P-BCMA-ALLO1, which is in Phase I trial to treat patients with relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma; and P-MUC1C-ALLO1 that is in Phase I trial for treating a range of solid tumors, including breast, ovarian, and other epithelial-derived cancers. In addition, the company engages in the development of P-CD19CD20-ALLO1 for B cell malignancies and other autoimmune diseases; and P-BCMACD19-ALLO1, an allogeneic, off-the-shelf CAR-T product candidate in preclinical development for multiple myeloma. Further, it is developing P-PSMA-ALLO1, an allogeneic CAR-T product candidate for treating mCRPC. Additionally, the company engages in the development of P-OTC-101 and P-FVIII-101 that are clinical stage liver-directed gene therapies; and other allogeneic dual CAR candidates. It has a research collaboration and license agreement with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

About ImmunityBio

(Get Rating)

ImmunityBio, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapies and vaccines to treat cancers and infectious diseases. It offers immunotherapy and cell therapy platforms, including antibody cytokine fusion proteins, synthetic immunomodulators, vaccine technologies, natural killer cells, and adaptive (T cell) immune systems. The company also develops therapeutic agents, which are in Phase II or III clinical trial for the treatment of liquid and solid tumors, including bladder, pancreatic, and lung cancers, as well as pathogens as SARS-CoV-2 and HIV. It has collaboration agreements with National Cancer Institute, National Institute of Deafness and Communication Disorders, and Amyris, Inc.; and license agreements with CytRx Corporation, EnGeneIC Pty Limited, GlobeImmune, Inc., and Infectious Disease Research Institute, Sanford Health, Shenzhen Beike Biotechnology Co. Ltd., Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc., and Viracta Therapeutics, Inc. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in San Diego, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Poseida Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Poseida Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.