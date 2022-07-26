COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) Stock Price Up 4.5%

Shares of COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS – Get Rating) rose 4.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $15.58 and last traded at $15.58. Approximately 3,365 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 335,375 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.91.
COMPASS Pathways Stock Up 5.6 %
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.26.
COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.18. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.35) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that COMPASS Pathways plc will post -2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of COMPASS Pathways
COMPASS Pathways Company Profile
COMPASS Pathways plc operates as a mental health care company primarily in the United Kingdom and the United States. It develops COMP360, a psilocybin therapy that has completed Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of treatment-resistant depression; and is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder.
