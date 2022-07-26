COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) Stock Price Up 4.5%

Shares of COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS – Get Rating) rose 4.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $15.58 and last traded at $15.58. Approximately 3,365 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 335,375 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.91.

COMPASS Pathways Stock Up 5.6 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.26.

Get COMPASS Pathways alerts:

COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.18. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.35) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that COMPASS Pathways plc will post -2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of COMPASS Pathways

COMPASS Pathways Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in COMPASS Pathways by 4.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 34,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its holdings in COMPASS Pathways by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 6,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,474 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 17.7% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797 shares during the period. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of COMPASS Pathways during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 156.8% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,038 shares during the period. 17.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

COMPASS Pathways plc operates as a mental health care company primarily in the United Kingdom and the United States. It develops COMP360, a psilocybin therapy that has completed Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of treatment-resistant depression; and is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for COMPASS Pathways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for COMPASS Pathways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.