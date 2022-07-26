COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) Stock Price Up 4.5%

Shares of COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPSGet Rating) rose 4.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $15.58 and last traded at $15.58. Approximately 3,365 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 335,375 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.91.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.26.

COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPSGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.18. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.35) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that COMPASS Pathways plc will post -2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in COMPASS Pathways by 4.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 34,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its holdings in COMPASS Pathways by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 6,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,474 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 17.7% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797 shares during the period. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of COMPASS Pathways during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 156.8% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,038 shares during the period. 17.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COMPASS Pathways plc operates as a mental health care company primarily in the United Kingdom and the United States. It develops COMP360, a psilocybin therapy that has completed Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of treatment-resistant depression; and is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder.

