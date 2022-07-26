CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:COP) Given a €81.00 Price Target by Baader Bank Analysts

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:COP – Get Rating) received a €81.00 ($82.65) target price from investment analysts at Baader Bank in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Baader Bank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 96.41% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €68.00 ($69.39) target price on CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €65.00 ($66.33) price target on CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Warburg Research set a €80.00 ($81.63) price objective on shares of CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Berenberg Bank set a €76.00 ($77.55) price target on shares of CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €53.00 ($54.08) price objective on shares of CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Monday, June 20th.

Shares of ETR:COP traded down €0.44 ($0.45) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting €41.24 ($42.08). The stock had a trading volume of 36,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,245. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €44.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is €50.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.51, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.85. CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA has a 1-year low of €36.30 ($37.04) and a 1-year high of €82.80 ($84.49).

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co KGaA develops and sells software and information technology solutions for the healthcare sector worldwide. It operates in four segments: Ambulatory Information Systems (AIS), Pharmacy Information Systems (PCS), Hospital Information Systems (HIS), and Consumer & Health Management Information Systems (CHS).

