Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) Upgraded at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK – Get Rating) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Piper Sandler currently has $17.00 price objective on the oil and gas producer’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $16.00.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Comstock Resources from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Comstock Resources from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Comstock Resources in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Comstock Resources from $14.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a buy rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Comstock Resources in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.25.

Comstock Resources Price Performance

Shares of CRK opened at $14.91 on Friday. Comstock Resources has a 1-year low of $5.05 and a 1-year high of $22.11. The stock has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of -11.83 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Institutional Trading of Comstock Resources

Comstock Resources ( NYSE:CRK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.51. Comstock Resources had a negative net margin of 10.76% and a positive return on equity of 45.27%. The business had revenue of $524.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $438.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Comstock Resources will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRK. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $171,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comstock Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $242,000. Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comstock Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $10,558,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comstock Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.56% of the company’s stock.

Comstock Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in North Louisiana and East Texas, the United States. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 6.1 trillion cubic feet of the natural gas equivalent of proved reserves.

