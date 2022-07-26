Conceal (CCX) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $2,301.00

Conceal (CCX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 26th. During the last week, Conceal has traded 22.7% lower against the dollar. One Conceal coin can currently be bought for $0.0861 or 0.00000406 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Conceal has a total market cap of $1.09 million and $2,301.00 worth of Conceal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Conceal alerts:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21,197.37 or 0.99925817 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.15 or 0.00043141 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.53 or 0.00205219 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.82 or 0.00230163 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.80 or 0.00112208 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.06 or 0.00052152 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004758 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00003782 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00004886 BTC.

Conceal Coin Profile

Conceal is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight Fast

hashing algorithm. Conceal’s total supply is 21,472,645 coins and its circulating supply is 12,662,795 coins. Conceal’s official Twitter account is @ConcealNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Conceal’s official message board is medium.com/@ConcealNetwork. The Reddit community for Conceal is /r/ConcealNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Conceal’s official website is conceal.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Conceal Network is designed to be a secure peer-to-peer privacy framework empowering individuals and organizations to anonymously communicate and interact financially in a decentralized and censorship-resistant environment. Conceal Network powers the $CCX cryptocurrency which is an open-source, privacy-protected digital cash system that mimics physical cash; nobody knows where users store or spend their $CCX. All transactions, deposits, and messages on Conceal Network are untraceable, tamperproof and operate with no central authority through the use of cryptographic protocols. “

Buying and Selling Conceal

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conceal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Conceal should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Conceal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Conceal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Conceal and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.