ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Sold by Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lowered its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 38.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,370 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 21,688 shares during the quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $3,537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 111,073,845 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $8,017,310,000 after acquiring an additional 3,652,817 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,672,355 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,631,930,000 after buying an additional 766,425 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,653,790 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $768,990,000 after buying an additional 2,001,581 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,193,979 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $447,081,000 after purchasing an additional 239,270 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 5,237,972 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $378,078,000 after purchasing an additional 198,626 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COP opened at $92.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.06 billion, a PE ratio of 9.49, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $99.74 and its 200-day moving average is $96.92. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $51.41 and a fifty-two week high of $124.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy producer reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.03. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 24.89%. The business had revenue of $19.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. ConocoPhillips’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 14.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a yield of 3.21%. This is a positive change from ConocoPhillips’s previous dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 27th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.97%.

In related news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 584,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.21, for a total transaction of $70,895,729.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,396,511.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other ConocoPhillips news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 19,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.51, for a total transaction of $2,121,792.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 584,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.21, for a total transaction of $70,895,729.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 44,522 shares in the company, valued at $5,396,511.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 644,703 shares of company stock valued at $77,172,426. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

COP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $108.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 14th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $157.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.37.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

