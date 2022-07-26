Cook Protocol (COOK) Achieves Market Capitalization of $3.36 Million

Cook Protocol (COOK) traded down 6.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 25th. Over the last seven days, Cook Protocol has traded down 14.4% against the dollar. One Cook Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0038 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Cook Protocol has a market capitalization of $3.36 million and approximately $285,888.00 worth of Cook Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004730 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001581 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002199 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00017755 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001958 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.71 or 0.00031745 BTC.

Cook Protocol Coin Profile

Cook Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 873,630,735 coins. Cook Protocol’s official Twitter account is @cook_finance.

Cook Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cook Protocol directly using U.S. dollars.

