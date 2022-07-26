Cook Protocol (COOK) Reaches Market Cap of $3.36 Million

Cook Protocol (COOK) traded 6.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 26th. In the last week, Cook Protocol has traded 14.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Cook Protocol has a market capitalization of $3.36 million and $285,888.00 worth of Cook Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cook Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.0038 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004712 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001596 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002201 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00016942 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001940 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.77 or 0.00031875 BTC.
Cook Protocol Profile
Cook Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 873,630,735 coins. Cook Protocol’s official Twitter account is @cook_finance.
Buying and Selling Cook Protocol
Receive News & Updates for Cook Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cook Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.