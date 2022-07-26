Coterra Energy (CTRA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.10 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.20. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 35.13% and a return on equity of 24.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Coterra Energy to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Coterra Energy Trading Up 4.3 %

CTRA stock opened at $28.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.08. Coterra Energy has a fifty-two week low of $14.28 and a fifty-two week high of $36.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market cap of $23.28 billion, a PE ratio of 13.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.11 and a beta of -0.03.

Coterra Energy Increases Dividend

Insider Transactions at Coterra Energy

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This is a positive change from Coterra Energy’s previous None dividend of $0.50. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.91%.

In related news, EVP Stephen P. Bell sold 36,327 shares of Coterra Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.41, for a total value of $1,286,339.07. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 351,436 shares in the company, valued at $12,444,348.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Stephen P. Bell sold 36,327 shares of Coterra Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.41, for a total value of $1,286,339.07. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 351,436 shares in the company, valued at $12,444,348.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Francis Brian Barron sold 10,000 shares of Coterra Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.52, for a total value of $335,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 281,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,426,226.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 96,327 shares of company stock worth $3,213,039. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coterra Energy

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in Coterra Energy in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Coterra Energy in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Coterra Energy in the first quarter valued at about $58,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy during the first quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy during the first quarter worth about $134,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. MKM Partners reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Coterra Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded Coterra Energy from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Citigroup downgraded Coterra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Coterra Energy from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Susquehanna downgraded Coterra Energy from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.07.

Coterra Energy Company Profile

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 177,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

Further Reading

