Covenant Logistics Group (NASDAQ:CVLG) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.32 EPS

Covenant Logistics Group (NASDAQ:CVLG – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.32, Fidelity Earnings reports. Covenant Logistics Group had a return on equity of 21.98% and a net margin of 6.43%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share.

Covenant Logistics Group Stock Performance

CVLG opened at $29.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $455.99 million, a P/E ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 1.31. Covenant Logistics Group has a 52-week low of $17.23 and a 52-week high of $34.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.17 and its 200-day moving average is $22.49.

Covenant Logistics Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.063 per share. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. Covenant Logistics Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.88%.

Institutional Trading of Covenant Logistics Group

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CVLG. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Covenant Logistics Group by 46.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 341,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,344,000 after buying an additional 108,870 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Covenant Logistics Group by 3.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 568,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,231,000 after purchasing an additional 18,602 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Covenant Logistics Group by 33.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 61,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 15,571 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its position in Covenant Logistics Group by 3.5% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 408,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,789,000 after purchasing an additional 13,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Covenant Logistics Group by 1.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,141,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,580,000 after purchasing an additional 12,726 shares during the last quarter. 51.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Covenant Logistics Group in a research note on Saturday, May 21st. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Covenant Logistics Group in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Stephens cut Covenant Logistics Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on Covenant Logistics Group from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.25.

Covenant Logistics Group Company Profile

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Expedited, Dedicated, Managed Freight, and Warehousing. The Expedited segment primarily provides truckload services with high service freight and delivery standards, such as 1,000 miles in 22 hours or 15-minute delivery windows.

