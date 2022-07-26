Covenant Logistics Group (NASDAQ:CVLG) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.32 EPS

Covenant Logistics Group (NASDAQ:CVLG – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.32, Fidelity Earnings reports. Covenant Logistics Group had a return on equity of 21.98% and a net margin of 6.43%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share.
Covenant Logistics Group Stock Performance
CVLG opened at $29.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $455.99 million, a P/E ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 1.31. Covenant Logistics Group has a 52-week low of $17.23 and a 52-week high of $34.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.17 and its 200-day moving average is $22.49.
Covenant Logistics Group Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.063 per share. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. Covenant Logistics Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.88%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Covenant Logistics Group in a research note on Saturday, May 21st. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Covenant Logistics Group in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Stephens cut Covenant Logistics Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on Covenant Logistics Group from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.25.
Covenant Logistics Group Company Profile
Covenant Logistics Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Expedited, Dedicated, Managed Freight, and Warehousing. The Expedited segment primarily provides truckload services with high service freight and delivery standards, such as 1,000 miles in 22 hours or 15-minute delivery windows.
