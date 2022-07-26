Covenant Logistics Group (NASDAQ:CVLG) Shares Gap Up Following Strong Earnings

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLG – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $29.23, but opened at $30.93. Covenant Logistics Group shares last traded at $33.07, with a volume of 1,626 shares traded.
The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.32. Covenant Logistics Group had a return on equity of 21.98% and a net margin of 6.43%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.96 EPS.
Covenant Logistics Group Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.063 per share. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. Covenant Logistics Group’s payout ratio is currently 5.88%.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Covenant Logistics Group by 216.7% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 261,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,899,000 after purchasing an additional 178,692 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Covenant Logistics Group by 71.3% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 394,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,424,000 after purchasing an additional 164,200 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Covenant Logistics Group during the fourth quarter worth about $2,898,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Covenant Logistics Group by 46.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 341,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,344,000 after purchasing an additional 108,870 shares during the period. Finally, Euclidean Technologies Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Covenant Logistics Group during the first quarter worth about $1,895,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.03% of the company’s stock.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $533.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.17 and a 200 day moving average of $22.49.
Covenant Logistics Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Expedited, Dedicated, Managed Freight, and Warehousing. The Expedited segment primarily provides truckload services with high service freight and delivery standards, such as 1,000 miles in 22 hours or 15-minute delivery windows.
