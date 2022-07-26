Cowen Cuts Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Price Target to $150.00

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Cowen from $180.00 to $150.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the retailer’s stock. Cowen’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 24.64% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. UBS Group reduced their target price on Walmart from $165.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com lowered Walmart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Walmart from $155.00 to $133.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $134.00 price objective on Walmart in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Walmart from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walmart presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.10.

Get Walmart alerts:

Walmart Stock Performance

NYSE WMT traded down $11.67 on Tuesday, reaching $120.35. The stock had a trading volume of 407,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,416,956. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $124.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $137.93. Walmart has a 1-year low of $117.27 and a 1-year high of $160.77. The company has a market cap of $329.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.52.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walmart

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.18). Walmart had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The firm had revenue of $141.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.69 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Walmart will post 6.4 EPS for the current year.

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.41, for a total value of $1,499,012.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,536,571 shares in the company, valued at $237,261,928.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 29,124 shares of company stock worth $3,904,072 over the last ninety days. 47.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Walmart

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Walmart by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 125,681,258 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $18,716,452,000 after buying an additional 520,788 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,239,022 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,496,676,000 after acquiring an additional 201,552 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,925,852,000. GQG Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Walmart by 48.0% in the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 15,431,684 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,297,510,000 after acquiring an additional 5,007,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Walmart by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,904,858 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,623,951,000 after buying an additional 303,726 shares in the last quarter. 30.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Walmart Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.