Cowen Cuts Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Price Target to $150.00

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Cowen from $180.00 to $150.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the retailer’s stock. Cowen’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 24.64% from the company’s previous close.
Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. UBS Group reduced their target price on Walmart from $165.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com lowered Walmart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Walmart from $155.00 to $133.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $134.00 price objective on Walmart in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Walmart from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walmart presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.10.
NYSE WMT traded down $11.67 on Tuesday, reaching $120.35. The stock had a trading volume of 407,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,416,956. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $124.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $137.93. Walmart has a 1-year low of $117.27 and a 1-year high of $160.77. The company has a market cap of $329.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.52.
In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.41, for a total value of $1,499,012.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,536,571 shares in the company, valued at $237,261,928.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 29,124 shares of company stock worth $3,904,072 over the last ninety days. 47.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Walmart by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 125,681,258 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $18,716,452,000 after buying an additional 520,788 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,239,022 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,496,676,000 after acquiring an additional 201,552 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,925,852,000. GQG Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Walmart by 48.0% in the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 15,431,684 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,297,510,000 after acquiring an additional 5,007,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Walmart by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,904,858 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,623,951,000 after buying an additional 303,726 shares in the last quarter. 30.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.
