Cowen Lowers Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) Price Target to $157.00

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Cowen to $157.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on LSTR. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Landstar System from $155.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Landstar System from $165.00 to $147.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Landstar System from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Landstar System from $173.00 to $161.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on Landstar System from $155.00 to $153.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $161.38.

Landstar System Stock Performance

Shares of LSTR opened at $148.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a PE ratio of 12.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $147.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $152.39. Landstar System has a 12-month low of $137.15 and a 12-month high of $188.63.

Landstar System Increases Dividend

Landstar System ( NASDAQ:LSTR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. Landstar System had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 51.73%. The business’s revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Landstar System will post 11.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th. This is a boost from Landstar System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Landstar System’s payout ratio is 8.36%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Landstar System

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in Landstar System by 0.4% in the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 243,710 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in Landstar System by 1.0% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 20,660 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,005,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Donald L. Hagan LLC grew its stake in Landstar System by 5.2% in the second quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 4,723 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in Landstar System in the second quarter worth $131,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its stake in Landstar System by 7.2% in the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 2,970 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 98.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Landstar System Company Profile

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics, small package and less-than-truckload service providers.

