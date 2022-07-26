Crane (NYSE:CR) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.45-$7.85 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $7.37. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Crane also updated its FY22 guidance to $7.45-7.85 EPS.

Crane Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSE CR opened at $94.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.07. Crane has a one year low of $82.14 and a one year high of $114.87. The firm has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.94, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.58.

Get Crane alerts:

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $864.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $821.76 million. Crane had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 22.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.83 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Crane will post 7.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Crane

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CR. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Crane from $137.00 to $134.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of Crane from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Crane currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $124.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Crane by 14.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 178,953 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $19,378,000 after acquiring an additional 22,507 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Crane by 67.0% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 7,059 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $764,000 after buying an additional 2,832 shares during the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC grew its position in Crane by 52.4% in the 1st quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 33,029 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,576,000 after buying an additional 11,357 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC grew its position in Crane by 281.4% in the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 190,698 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $20,649,000 after buying an additional 140,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Crane by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,691 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after buying an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. 73.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Crane

(Get Rating)

Crane Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. The company has four business segments: Aerospace & Electronics, Process Flow Technologies, Payment & Merchandising Technologies, and Engineered Materials.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Crane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.