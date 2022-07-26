Credit Suisse Group Lowers Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) Price Target to $42.00

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Credit Suisse Group to $42.00 in a report published on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on CFG. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $59.00 to $48.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $45.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $48.33.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

Citizens Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CFG opened at $37.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.68 billion, a PE ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.54 and its 200-day moving average is $44.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.90. Citizens Financial Group has a 52 week low of $34.35 and a 52 week high of $57.00.

Citizens Financial Group Increases Dividend

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.35). Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 25.04%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is a boost from Citizens Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 1st. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.49%.

Citizens Financial Group declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, June 27th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the bank to repurchase up to 5.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFG. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in Citizens Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $510,236,000. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 29,095,135 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,374,753,000 after purchasing an additional 6,009,500 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Citizens Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $229,205,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 410.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,770,863 shares of the bank’s stock worth $261,593,000 after purchasing an additional 4,641,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 1,722.3% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,879,285 shares of the bank’s stock worth $183,295,000 after purchasing an additional 3,666,412 shares during the last quarter. 94.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Citizens Financial Group

(Get Rating)

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.