Ferrexpo (LON:FXPO) Upgraded by Credit Suisse Group to “Outperform”

Ferrexpo (LON:FXPO – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Marketbeat reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 390 ($4.70) price target on shares of Ferrexpo in a research report on Friday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Ferrexpo from GBX 340 ($4.10) to GBX 210 ($2.53) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 4th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Ferrexpo to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from GBX 265 ($3.19) to GBX 215 ($2.59) in a report on Friday, July 8th.

Shares of LON FXPO traded down GBX 0.08 ($0.00) during midday trading on Monday, reaching GBX 144.12 ($1.74). The company had a trading volume of 726,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,254,937. Ferrexpo has a one year low of GBX 105.50 ($1.27) and a one year high of GBX 513 ($6.18). The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 148.88 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 182.08. The stock has a market cap of £848.34 million and a PE ratio of 120.48.

Ferrexpo plc, together with its subsidiaries, mines for, develops, processes, produces, markets, exports, and sells iron ore pellets to the metallurgical industry. It operates two mines and a processing plant near Kremenchug in Ukraine; a port in Odessa; a fleet of vessels operating on the Rhine and Danube waterways; and an ocean-going vessel, which provides top-off services.

