Crescent Grove Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) by 17.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,080 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,053 shares during the period. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $1,715,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Newell Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Newell Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Newell Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 123.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 847.5% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.07% of the company’s stock.

Newell Brands Stock Performance

NWL stock traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.53. 65,174 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,376,356. The firm has a market cap of $8.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.85. Newell Brands Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.40 and a 1-year high of $27.64.

Newell Brands Announces Dividend

Newell Brands ( NASDAQ:NWL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.09. Newell Brands had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 19.95%. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. Newell Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. Newell Brands’s payout ratio is 55.09%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NWL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Newell Brands to $28.00 in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.17.

Newell Brands Company Profile

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. It operates in five segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; and home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms products under the BRK, First Alert, Mapa, Quickie, Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, and Spontex brands.

