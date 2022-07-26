Crescent Grove Advisors LLC Has $1.49 Million Stock Holdings in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX)

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,850 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,220 shares during the quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mplx were worth $1,488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mplx by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,475,655 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $428,335,000 after acquiring an additional 170,707 shares during the period. Salient Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mplx by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Salient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,668,843 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $138,151,000 after acquiring an additional 91,824 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Mplx by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,956,716 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $117,079,000 after acquiring an additional 185,986 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lifted its stake in shares of Mplx by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 2,431,522 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $71,949,000 after acquiring an additional 145,090 shares during the period. Finally, Delphi Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mplx by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Delphi Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,046,079 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $60,544,000 after acquiring an additional 69,049 shares during the period. 24.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MPLX. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Mplx from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on Mplx in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group lowered their target price on Mplx from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. US Capital Advisors downgraded Mplx from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Mplx from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.14.

Mplx Price Performance

MPLX traded down $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.19. 33,421 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,573,836. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.92. The company has a market cap of $31.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Mplx Lp has a 12-month low of $26.80 and a 12-month high of $35.49.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. Mplx had a return on equity of 26.83% and a net margin of 30.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Mplx Lp will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mplx Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th were paid a $0.705 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.04%. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.27%.

About Mplx

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, exchange, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; gathering, storage, transportation, and distribution of crude oil and refined products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

