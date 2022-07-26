Crescent Grove Advisors LLC Has $15.05 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC lessened its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 139,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,653 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF accounts for about 1.5% of Crescent Grove Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $15,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. London Co. of Virginia bought a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Aspire Wealth Management Corp bought a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Stock Performance

IJR stock traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $97.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 152,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,095,102. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $95.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.19. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12 month low of $88.53 and a 12 month high of $121.45.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

