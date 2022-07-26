Crescent Grove Advisors LLC Has $3.06 Million Stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,691 shares during the period. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $3,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 244,047 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,495,000 after purchasing an additional 2,944 shares during the last quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 44.1% in the fourth quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 26,307 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $916,000 after purchasing an additional 8,047 shares during the last quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. now owns 254,143 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,847,000 after purchasing an additional 13,821 shares during the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 40,038 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 153,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,745 shares during the last quarter. 53.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Gold Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IAU traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $32.60. The company had a trading volume of 106,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,729,876. iShares Gold Trust has a 1-year low of $32.20 and a 1-year high of $39.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.38.

iShares Gold Trust Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

