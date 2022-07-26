Crescent Grove Advisors LLC Has $7.07 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 16.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 63,011 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,979 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF makes up about 0.7% of Crescent Grove Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $7,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VYM. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 125.0% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of VYM traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $103.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,347,976. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a one year low of $98.63 and a one year high of $115.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.91.

