Crescent Grove Advisors LLC Sells 240 Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,247 shares of the company’s stock after selling 240 shares during the quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $2,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 919.2% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342 shares during the period. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 801.6% in the 1st quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,523 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IUSV traded down $0.40 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $68.61. The stock had a trading volume of 11,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 727,480. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $68.99 and its 200 day moving average is $72.58. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 52 week low of $64.35 and a 52 week high of $78.18.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th.

