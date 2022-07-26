Crescent Grove Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,886 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74 shares during the period. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 311.3% during the 4th quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 4,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. 67.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ABBV. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on AbbVie from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com raised AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded AbbVie from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on AbbVie from $188.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on AbbVie from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.69.

ABBV stock traded up $2.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $152.39. The company had a trading volume of 128,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,167,122. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $148.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $149.77. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $105.56 and a fifty-two week high of $175.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $269.29 billion, a PE ratio of 21.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.77.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.01. AbbVie had a return on equity of 159.31% and a net margin of 22.00%. The company had revenue of $13.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be issued a $1.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.92%.

In other AbbVie news, Vice Chairman Michael Severino sold 79,801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total value of $12,041,970.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 152,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,952,342.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Vice Chairman Michael Severino sold 79,801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total transaction of $12,041,970.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 152,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,952,342.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Henry O. Gosebruch sold 83,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $13,013,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,576,565. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 463,761 shares of company stock valued at $70,609,771. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

