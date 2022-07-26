Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) Shares Gap Up to $7.34

Shares of Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG – Get Rating) (TSE:CPG) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.34, but opened at $7.60. Crescent Point Energy shares last traded at $7.42, with a volume of 212,342 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on CPG. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Crescent Point Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Crescent Point Energy from C$15.50 to C$17.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Scotiabank raised Crescent Point Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on Crescent Point Energy from C$23.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on Crescent Point Energy from C$13.50 to C$16.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.20.

Crescent Point Energy Stock Down 0.4 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 2.31.

Crescent Point Energy Increases Dividend

Crescent Point Energy ( NYSE:CPG Get Rating ) (TSE:CPG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $772.43 million during the quarter. Crescent Point Energy had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 96.84%. Equities research analysts forecast that Crescent Point Energy Corp. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.062 per share. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. This is a boost from Crescent Point Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Crescent Point Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 4.35%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPG. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC acquired a new position in Crescent Point Energy during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. DGS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $107,000. Simmons Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $1,852,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 80.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 104,316 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 46,481 shares in the last quarter. 42.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crescent Point Energy Company Profile

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. It's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

Featured Articles

