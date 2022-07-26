Critical Comparison: Bioqual (OTCMKTS:BIOQ) vs. Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI)

Bioqual (OTCMKTS:BIOQ – Get Rating) and Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, earnings and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Bioqual and Absci, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bioqual 0 0 0 0 N/A Absci 1 3 4 0 2.38

Absci has a consensus price target of $18.33, suggesting a potential upside of 465.84%. Given Absci’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Absci is more favorable than Bioqual.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bioqual 8.53% N/A N/A Absci -2,633.14% -36.19% -22.99%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

This table compares Bioqual and Absci’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

40.0% of Absci shares are held by institutional investors. 39.2% of Bioqual shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Bioqual and Absci’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bioqual $57.68 million 1.01 $6.33 million $6.15 10.57 Absci $4.78 million 62.94 -$100.96 million ($3.33) -0.97

Bioqual has higher revenue and earnings than Absci. Absci is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bioqual, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Bioqual beats Absci on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bioqual

Bioqual, Inc. provides in-vivo and in-vitro pre-clinical research services to commercial and government clients in the United States. The company provides research services in the areas of COVID-19, AIDS, influenza, RSV infection, and flavivirus infections, including zika, dengue, malaria, hepatitis, and cancer. Its services also include sample processing, virus stock generation, quantitation of infectious virus, virus neutralization assays, hemagglutination inhibition assay, quantitative PCR, antigen and antibody ELISA detection assays, flow cytometry, lymphocyte proliferation, and other cell-based assays. In addition, the company provides animal research model related services. Bioqual, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.

About Absci

Absci Corporation, a drug and target discovery company, provides biologic drug candidates and production cell lines using integrated drug creation platform for partners in the United States. Its integrated drug creation platform enables the creation of biologics by unifying the drug discovery and cell line development processes into one process. Absci Corporation was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Washington.

