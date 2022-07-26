Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) PT Lowered to $90.00

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $120.00 to $90.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the textile maker’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 52.18% from the stock’s current price.

CROX has been the topic of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Crocs from $59.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Loop Capital raised Crocs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $52.42 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. StockNews.com downgraded Crocs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 14th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Crocs from $73.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Crocs from $200.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.50.

Crocs Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of Crocs stock traded down $1.74 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $59.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,543,593. The company has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 5.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.96. Crocs has a 52 week low of $46.08 and a 52 week high of $183.88. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.21.

Insider Buying and Selling

Crocs ( NASDAQ:CROX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The textile maker reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $660.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $621.81 million. Crocs had a net margin of 27.85% and a return on equity of 206.72%. The business’s revenue was up 43.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.49 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Crocs will post 10.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Crocs news, Director Thomas J. Smach bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $49.99 per share, with a total value of $249,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $499,900. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Thomas J. Smach bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $49.99 per share, for a total transaction of $249,950.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $499,900. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Anne Mehlman purchased 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $54.91 per share, for a total transaction of $142,766.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 121,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,652,511.23. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 17,600 shares of company stock valued at $947,066 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Crocs

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. TLW Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Crocs by 4.6% in the second quarter. TLW Wealth Management LLC now owns 153,589 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $7,475,000 after buying an additional 6,792 shares during the last quarter. C2C Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Crocs by 33.5% during the second quarter. C2C Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,382 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Crocs by 31.9% during the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 26,071 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after buying an additional 6,302 shares during the last quarter. North Growth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Crocs during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,748,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Crocs by 47.4% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,582 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 3,402 shares during the last quarter. 90.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Crocs Company Profile

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flip-flops, boots, flats, wedges, platforms, socks, shoe charms, loafers, sneakers, and slippers under the Crocs brand name.

