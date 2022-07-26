Croghan Bancshares (OTCMKTS:CHBH) Trading Down 1.4%

Croghan Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHBH – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 1.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $60.01 and last traded at $60.01. 300 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 789 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.89.

Croghan Bancshares Stock Down 1.4 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.25.

Get Croghan Bancshares alerts:

Croghan Bancshares Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th.

Croghan Bancshares Company Profile

Croghan Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for the Croghan Colonial Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking services to individuals and business clients in Ohio. It offers checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, IRAs, time deposit accounts, and health savings accounts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Croghan Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Croghan Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.