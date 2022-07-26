Crust Shadow Reaches Market Cap of $923,946.91 (CSM)

Crust Shadow (CSM) traded 5.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 26th. During the last week, Crust Shadow has traded down 5.8% against the US dollar. Crust Shadow has a total market cap of $923,946.91 and $357.00 worth of Crust Shadow was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Crust Shadow coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0092 or 0.00000044 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004795 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,877.18 or 1.00061633 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00006221 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004792 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00003538 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002450 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.15 or 0.00125320 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00029538 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004781 BTC.

Crust Shadow is a coin. Its launch date was January 30th, 2018. Crust Shadow’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 100,000,000 coins. Crust Shadow’s official Twitter account is @ConsentiumCoin.

According to CryptoCompare, “Consentium empowers content creators and tech-savvy individuals to connect with other users by building groups and monetizing their group followers. The chat feature allows users to regularly communicate with each other, create groups, join channels, send photos, files, audio messages, and even crypto transfers. Texts and recorded audios can be sent as normal messages or be set to self-destruct within seconds, allowing for enhanced privacy settings. The crypto wallet offers digital transfers (CSM, BTC, and ETH) in a few simple steps. In addition to a secure and easy-to-use app, the Community Monetization Model (CCM) algorithm rewards everyone for transacting and cultivating strong in-app groups. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crust Shadow directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crust Shadow should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Crust Shadow using one of the exchanges listed above.

