Crypto Kombat 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $278.00 (KOMBAT)

Crypto Kombat (KOMBAT) traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 26th. Over the last week, Crypto Kombat has traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Crypto Kombat coin can now be purchased for $3.39 or 0.00016135 BTC on major exchanges. Crypto Kombat has a market capitalization of $34,276.00 and approximately $278.00 worth of Crypto Kombat was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004780 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001569 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002201 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00017399 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001958 BTC.
- Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000305 BTC.
Crypto Kombat Coin Profile
Crypto Kombat’s total supply is 21,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,107 coins. Crypto Kombat’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Crypto Kombat Coin Trading
