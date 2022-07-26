Crypto Kombat 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $278.00 (KOMBAT)

Crypto Kombat (KOMBAT) traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 26th. Over the last week, Crypto Kombat has traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Crypto Kombat coin can now be purchased for $3.39 or 0.00016135 BTC on major exchanges. Crypto Kombat has a market capitalization of $34,276.00 and approximately $278.00 worth of Crypto Kombat was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Crypto Kombat alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004780 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001569 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002201 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00017399 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001958 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000305 BTC.

Crypto Kombat Coin Profile

Crypto Kombat’s total supply is 21,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,107 coins. Crypto Kombat’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Crypto Kombat Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypto Kombat directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crypto Kombat should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase , GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Crypto Kombat using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Crypto Kombat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Crypto Kombat and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.