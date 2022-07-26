CT Real Estate Investment’s (CRT) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Desjardins

CT Real Estate Investment (TSE:CRT – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Desjardins in a research note issued to investors on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports.

CT Real Estate Investment (TSE:CRT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.32 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$131.95 million for the quarter.

