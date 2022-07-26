Cubiex Power Price Down 11% Over Last 7 Days (CBIX-P)

Cubiex Power (CBIX-P) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 26th. During the last week, Cubiex Power has traded down 11% against the dollar. One Cubiex Power coin can now be bought for $0.0167 or 0.00000078 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Cubiex Power has a market cap of $2,807.86 and $325.00 worth of Cubiex Power was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004722 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001595 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002201 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00016942 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001940 BTC.
- Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0654 or 0.00000308 BTC.
About Cubiex Power
Cubiex Power’s total supply is 55,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 168,605 coins. Cubiex Power’s official Twitter account is @CubiexEsports.
