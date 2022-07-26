Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) Shares Sold by Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,702 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 87 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers were worth $512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CFR. Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the first quarter valued at $90,072,000. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 52.8% during the fourth quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 443,769 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,946,000 after acquiring an additional 153,259 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the fourth quarter valued at $10,361,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 601,576 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $75,840,000 after acquiring an additional 56,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the fourth quarter valued at $3,805,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Cullen/Frost Bankers

In related news, Director Chris Avery bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $131.55 per share, with a total value of $657,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,236,350. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.76% of the company’s stock.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Stock Up 0.5 %

CFR stock traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $127.90. 4,435 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 239,526. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.65 and a 12-month high of $147.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $120.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $131.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.20.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The bank reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $373.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.93 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 30.15%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.77 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 7.85 EPS for the current year.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.15%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $149.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $162.00 price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research note on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $161.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Cullen/Frost Bankers from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $144.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cullen/Frost Bankers has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.08.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Profile

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

