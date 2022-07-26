Custodian REIT (LON:CREI) Reaches New 1-Year High at $109.00

Custodian REIT Plc (LON:CREI – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 109 ($1.31) and last traded at GBX 108.68 ($1.31), with a volume of 268489 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 107.60 ($1.30).

Custodian REIT Trading Up 1.0 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £479.11 million and a PE ratio of 384.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 101.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 102.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.89, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Get Custodian REIT alerts:

Custodian REIT Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 21st will be paid a GBX 1.38 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st. Custodian REIT’s payout ratio is 20.09%.

About Custodian REIT

Custodian REIT plc is a UK real estate investment trust, which listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange on 26 March 2014. Its portfolio comprises properties predominantly let to institutional grade tenants on long leases throughout the UK and is principally characterised by small lot sizes, with individual property values of less than £10 million at acquisition.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Custodian REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Custodian REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.